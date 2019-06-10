New York, elicottero si schianta su un grattacielo

Un elicottero è stato costretto a compiere un atterraggio di emergenza su un grattacielo nel centro di New York. Dopo l’impatto, il velivolo ha preso fuoco. Il grattacielo contro cui si è schiantato l'elicottero è al 787 Seventh Avenue, sulla 51ma strada. Tutto il palazzo è stato evacuato. La polizia e i pompieri sono sul posto: non si escludono feriti.
#Breaking: Just in - Reports of a helicopter has crashed into a building in mid-town #Manhattan, New York Fire Department has responded and went out. - Developing... video Credit: @PlantBasedPapii pic.twitter.com/WRsJlwDVuz— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 10 июня 2019 г.
Secondo i dati preliminari, una persona ha perso la vita.
PRELIMINARY UPDATE: There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/pBvrbD1MGh— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 10 июня 2019 г.
Il governatore di New York Mark Cuomo ha raccontato che la gente presente nel grattacielo ha sentito l'edificio tremare.
New York Gov. Cuomo gives an update on helicopter crash landing in NYC pic.twitter.com/5fHYPVHyyc— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) 10 июня 2019 г.
Notizia in aggiornamento
