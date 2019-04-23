Nuovo attacco di Trump contro il New York Times

Oggi il presidente americano Donald Trump si è scagliato nuovamente contro il New York Times, chiedendogli di scusarsi in ginocchio.
"Mi chiedo se il New York Times mi porgerà le scuse per la seconda volta, come ha fatto dopo le elezioni del 2016 <...> Ma questa volta dovranno inginocchiarsi e chiedere il perdono: sono davvero nemici del popolo!" - ha twittato Trump.
I wonder if the New York Times will apologize to me a second time, as they did after the 2016 Election. But this one will have to be a far bigger & better apology. On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness-they are truly the Enemy of the People!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 апреля 2019 г.
Non ha specificato quale particolare articolo lo abbia turbato. Tuttavia ieri il New York Times ha pubblicato un articolo del giornalista Paul Krugman, che ha nuovamente accusato Trump di ostacolare le indagini sul Russiagate e l'intero Partito Repubblicano di non credere affatto ai valori americani.
Secondo Trump, Krugman, "come lo stesso New York Times, ha perso credibilità per la moltitudine di notizie false e non corrette". "È ossessionato dall'odio", ha sottolineato il presidente americano in un altro tweet.
Paul Krugman, of the Fake News New York Times, has lost all credibility, as has the Times itself, with his false and highly inaccurate writings on me. He is obsessed with hatred, just as others are obsessed with how stupid he is. He said Market would crash, Only Record Highs!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 апреля 2019 г.
