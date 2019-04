La giornata del caffè: ecco cosa bisogna sapere sui suoi benefici e rischi

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Our goal: We just want to give honest reviews on new coffees we try. Whether we like them or not, we will send a bag we try to the winner and get a third opinion on it. Ranging from craft coffees to the Dunkin Donuts (ugh, ok maybe not that far) of this world. ☕️ We will be sipping on FB live every Sunday 📲 Main accounts: @michael_vidulich @saravidulich #mickeyandsara _____________________________ . . #coffee #coffeebeans #coffeebreak #coffeeculture #coffeetime #espresso #freshcoffee #icedcoffee #latte #latteart #machiatto #caffeinefix #coffeebar #coffeeclub #coffeehouse #coffeeoftheweek