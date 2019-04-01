USA, precipita elicottero dei Marines. Morti i due piloti

L'incidente si è verificato nel deserto intorno alle 8;45 di ieri. I piloti stavano effettuando un volo di addestramento. Le cause dello schianto sono al vaglio degli inquirenti.
"Le nostre condoglianze vanno alle famiglie e agli amici dei nostri due piloti che abbiamo perso ieri a Yuma, in Arizona", ha scritto il Corpo dei Marines su Twitter.
Our condolences go out to the families and friends of our two pilots who we lost last night in Yuma, Az.— U.S. Marines (@USMC) 31 марта 2019 г.
We ask that you please respect them during this time.
