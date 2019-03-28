Sparatoria a Seattle, 2 vittime (FOTO, VIDEO)

Almeno 2 persone sono state uccise e 2 ferite nella sparatoria stanotte a Seattle, Usa. Lo riportano i media locali.
Il vice sceriffo Marc Garth-Green ha detto ai giornalisti: "Crediamo che sia un atto casuale e senza senso. Siamo indignati per quello che il sospetto ha fatto".
This video is from the scene of a reported shooting in Lake City— we’re hearing reports of two people shot - possibly involving the Metro bus you see here. We’re working to confirm and will have the details for you live on @KIRO7Seattle at 5 #seattle pic.twitter.com/Wd9oy0fNns— Linzi Sheldon (@LinziKIRO7) 27 марта 2019 г.
I media riportano che il sospetto è stato fermato.
Seattle police investigating shooting with ‘Multiple victims’ – FOX61 Hartford https://t.co/8N5I5XKvik pic.twitter.com/ZZARvdNJLl— Seattle Informer (@seattleinformer) 28 марта 2019 г.
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)