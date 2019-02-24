In Venezuela ferita giornalista di RT presso il confine con la Colombia

"Secondo la corrispondente, è stata investita da un'auto guidata da attivisti dell'opposizione, è sopravvissuta per un miracolo".
The Venezuelan opposition members who rammed armoured vehicles into civilians on the Colombian border yesterday nearly killed Nicole Kramm — the lead camerawoman for redfish's work in #Venezuela. Her leg was injured but Nicole says she is ok and will continue working. pic.twitter.com/1FLBXR2CU5— redfish (@redfishstream) 24 февраля 2019 г.
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)