La Uefa mostra il pallone della fase finale della Champions League

La Uefa ha pubblicato la foto del pallone sul suo account su Twitter.
Here it is! 😍— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 19 января 2019 г.
⚽️ @adidasfootball's official #UCL match ball for the knockout stages! #DareToCreate pic.twitter.com/le2eNnJL2q
L'andata degli ottavi di finale della Champions League si disputerà dal 12 febbraio al 20 febbraio, mentre il ritorno dal 5 al 13 marzo.
Gli accoppiamenti degli ottavi di finale sono:
Schalke 04 (Germania) — Manchester City (Inghilterra);
Atletico Madrid (Spagna) — Juventus (Italia);
Manchester United (Inghilterra) — Psg (Francia);
Tottenham Hotspur (Inghilterra) — Borussia Dortmund (Germania);
Lione (Francia) — Barcellona (Spagna);
Roma (Italia) — Porto (Portogallo);
Ajax (Olanda) — Real Madrid (Spagna);
Liverpool (Inghilterra) — Bayern Monaco (Germania).
