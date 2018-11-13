California, Trump dichiara catastrofe naturale: “Sono con voi"

"Ho appena approvato una richiesta urgente per lo Stato della California. Sono con voi fino in fondo. Dio benedica tutte le vittime e le famiglie colpite", ha scritto Trump su Twitter.
Tre grandi incendi stanno attualmente infuriando in California: sarebbero stati già distrutti circa 7.000 edifici e più di 42.000 ettari di territorio dello Stato.
I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 ноября 2018 г.
