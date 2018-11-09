Sparatoria in scuola in Carolina del Nord

Le forze di di sicurezza comunicano che alle 7 di mattina (ora locale) non è stato ancora segnalato nessun ferito.
Law enforcement in @PenderCounty_NC is responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School this morning. According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, it is still an active scene. #ILM #Brunsco #Pender #CapeFear— Joe Catenacci (@JoeCats19) 9 ноября 2018 г.
Secondo quanto riportano i residenti locali la scuola è bloccata, a nessuno è permesso entrare o uscire. I ragazzi che si stavano dirigendo verso la scuola nei bus sono stati portati a un parcheggio poco lontano dalla scuola.
#BREAKING: Law enforcement crews have converged on top of Topsail High School after reports of an active shooter via @MichalHigdon pic.twitter.com/72kMryucw1— Instant News Alerts (@InstaNewsAlerts) 9 ноября 2018 г.
La televisione locale ha mostrato fino a una dozzina di agenti sul tetto della palestra della scuola.
