Aereo antisommergibile russo sorvola a bassa quota navi della NATO

Su Twitter sono state condivise le foto del Tu-142 russo mentre sorvola a bassa quota la nave della Sesta flotta statunitense USS Mount Whitney.
Et soudain, un Tupolev au-dessus du navire-amiral de l'#Otan: la Russie s'invite dans les grandes manoeuvres #TridentJuncture18 (photos exclusives de @jnackstrand) https://t.co/ZJthkcDhcT #AFP pic.twitter.com/eIgCoRUTFG— P_Deshayes (@P_Deshayes) 3 ноября 2018 г.
Il Tu-142 è un aereo turboelica anti-sottomarino di produzione sovietica attualmente impiegato dalle flotte russe del Pacifico e del Nord.
