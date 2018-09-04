Registrazione
19:27 04 Settembre 2018
    Fast food

    L'americano che è dimagrito con il fast-food

    © AFP 2018 / Yuriy Dyachyshyn
    Mondo
    L'Americano Anthony Brown ha raccontato di come ha perso 88 chili in due anni, continuando a mangiare fast food. Ne ha parlato il quotidiano The Mirror.

    Un residente della città di Riverside, in California, ha ammesso che ha iniziato a perdere peso quando ha visto che la bilancia segnava oltre 170 chili. Allora il programmatore di 34 anni ha cominciato una dieta di farina d'avena, petto di pollo e verdure. Tuttavia, un mese dopo ha deciso di andare al fast food, e limitare a 2mila calorie al giorno la sua dieta ricca di proteine.

    “Wanna know the difference between my diet and yours? Happiness, Results and Consistency.”.. Had a guy in the gym ask me today what’s a good breakfast he could eat. He said he usually has a shake with protein, peanut butter, bananas and oatmeal in the morning. Then he laughed me off when I told him I like to eat donuts in the morning and tried to explain my diet to him….. 😣. It’s terrible how brainwashed people are in thinking that the only way to get in shape is oatmeal, rice, kale, and chicken breast…. Please stop quoting @dr_oz, @thedoctorstv or what you read on the internet, when you have a living breathing example of the contrary when it comes to weight loss standing in front of you… 😉.. So… what’s your favorite donut? 🤣 ▪️. ▪️. #fitness #fitfam #personaltrainer #workout #exercise #obesetobeast #gymmotivation #goals #shredded #donuts #fatloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #bodybuilding #iifym #diet #fitstagram #fitspiration #physique #caloriecounting #motivation #abs #foodie #gains #weightloss #cardio #malemodel

    Публикация от Anthony Brown (@antbyzz) 1 Сен 2018 в 11:11 PDT

    "Alcune persone hanno bisogno di 2mila calorie per mantenere il peso nella norma, ma pesavo così tanto, che ho perso un chilo a settimana", ha spiegato, Brown ha mangiato a colazione tre hamburger, due hash browns, uno spuntino, pacchi di patatine e dolci e beveva bibite gassate, mangiava un hamburger con patatine fritte e a cena la pizza. Poi Brown ha iniziato ad allenarsi in palestra cinque volte a settimana, ma per il rilassamento della pelle faceva esercizi non più di un'ora al giorno. L'americano ha ammesso che si è liberato dal dolore alla schiena, è pieno di energia e fiducia, ha aggiunto che gli amici hanno smesso di chiamarlo con l'odioso soprannome "big guy".

    Ora aiuta altre persone a perdere peso con il suo metodo. Brown ha ammesso che a volte mangia a cena cibo molto calorico, ma il giorno prima beve solo una tazza di caffè. Di solito a colazione mangia lo yogurt greco con la farina d'avena, durante il giorno beve un frullato di proteine e acqua, mangia formaggio e prosciutto, due panini e due pezzi di pizza, e come dessert mangia un gelato.

    Tags:
    dieta, Cibo, America
