L'americano che è dimagrito con il fast-food

L'Americano Anthony Brown ha raccontato di come ha perso 88 chili in due anni, continuando a mangiare fast food. Ne ha parlato il quotidiano The Mirror.

Un residente della città di Riverside, in California, ha ammesso che ha iniziato a perdere peso quando ha visto che la bilancia segnava oltre 170 chili. Allora il programmatore di 34 anni ha cominciato una dieta di farina d'avena, petto di pollo e verdure. Tuttavia, un mese dopo ha deciso di andare al fast food, e limitare a 2mila calorie al giorno la sua dieta ricca di proteine.

"Alcune persone hanno bisogno di 2mila calorie per mantenere il peso nella norma, ma pesavo così tanto, che ho perso un chilo a settimana", ha spiegato, Brown ha mangiato a colazione tre hamburger, due hash browns, uno spuntino, pacchi di patatine e dolci e beveva bibite gassate, mangiava un hamburger con patatine fritte e a cena la pizza. Poi Brown ha iniziato ad allenarsi in palestra cinque volte a settimana, ma per il rilassamento della pelle faceva esercizi non più di un'ora al giorno. L'americano ha ammesso che si è liberato dal dolore alla schiena, è pieno di energia e fiducia, ha aggiunto che gli amici hanno smesso di chiamarlo con l'odioso soprannome "big guy".

Ora aiuta altre persone a perdere peso con il suo metodo. Brown ha ammesso che a volte mangia a cena cibo molto calorico, ma il giorno prima beve solo una tazza di caffè. Di solito a colazione mangia lo yogurt greco con la farina d'avena, durante il giorno beve un frullato di proteine e acqua, mangia formaggio e prosciutto, due panini e due pezzi di pizza, e come dessert mangia un gelato.