Florida: uomo apre il fuoco su folla (VIDEO)

"Sparatoria di massa a Jacksonville-Landing: state lontani da quest'area, al momento non è sicuro", afferma il documento.
An update from the Jacksonville Madden event:— compLexity Gaming (@compLexity) 26 августа 2018 г.
There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe.
L'incidente si è verificato ad un torneo di videogiochi. News4jax ha riferito citando le forze dell'ordine che a seguito dell'incidente sono state uccise almeno quattro persone e 11 sono rimaste ferite.
What the fuck there is a shooting at the Madden 19 Jacksonville Tournament! pic.twitter.com/hTPBKYW9wW— exxoticx ❁ (@exxoticxH1) 26 августа 2018 г.
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)