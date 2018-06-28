Maryland: Sparatoria nella sede del Capital Gazette, ci sono vittime

We are investigating reports of an incident at the Capital-Gazette building in the 800 block of Bestgate Road in Annapolis. We will share details as we confirm them.— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) 28 июня 2018 г.
Secondo i media, l'aggressore sarebbe già stato arrestato.
BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) 28 июня 2018 г.
— Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) 28 июня 2018 г.
Aggiornamento: Lo sceriffo locale Ron Bateman ha confermato che un sospettato è stato catturato e che "diverse" persone sono morte.
L'edificio è stato evacuato, sono in corso ricerche.
Uno dei reporter del Capital Gazette ha twittato: "L'uomo armato ha sparato contro la porta a vetri e ha aperto il fuoco su diversi lavoratori. Non posso dire molto e non voglio sbilanciarmi sulla presenza o meno di morti, ma posso dire che la situazione è terribile."
Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad.— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) 28 июня 2018 г.
