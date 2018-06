I cimiteri di biciclette in Cina

A graveyard for hire bikes. Stumbled across this place this afternoon while cycling home. Must've been thousands of them. #nofilter #bikegraveyard #thisischina #guangzhou #ofo #hirebike #bike #thatsprd #thatsprdguangzhou #china #小黄车 #租单车 #中国 #广州 #城市生活 #广东 #citylife #graveyard

