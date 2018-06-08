Le bellezze del paese più popolare su Instagram (FOTO)

In primo luogo, i redattori hanno sottolineato l'aurora boreale e consigliato ai viaggiatori di andare lontano dai centri abitati, per assistere al fenomeno naturale.

In secondo luogo, molti travel-blogger hanno attirato attenzione sulla sorgente termale Blue Lagoon per l'insolito colore dell'acqua.

I fan di Instagram prestano particolare attenzione al ghiacciaio Jekljulsaurloun e la sua spiaggia nera sulla costa meridionale dell'Islanda.

Ultimo nella lista dei siti del paese è la grotta di ghiaccio di Skaftafell.

Nel settembre 2017 il più bel paese del mondo, secondo gli autori della guida Rough Guide, era la Scozia. Gli esperti sono giunti a questa conclusione a seguito di un sondaggio tra i lettori di Rough Guide. I partecipanti hanno sottolineato che ci sono spiagge selvagge, laghi e castelli in questa regione. Al secondo posto è arrivato il Canada. Nuova Zelanda è al posto numero tre. In quarta posizione c'è Italia, al quinto, il Sud Africa. Nella top-10 in ordine decrescente ci sono Indonesia, Inghilterra, Islanda, USA e Galles.