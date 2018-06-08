Le bellezze del paese più popolare su Instagram (FOTO)

In primo luogo, i redattori hanno sottolineato l'aurora boreale e consigliato ai viaggiatori di andare lontano dai centri abitati, per assistere al fenomeno naturale.
West Fjords are a stunning, remote part of Iceland. The mountains⛰are high and steep, and the roads are narrow. This is the place to go if you want to explore Iceland undisturbed. The scenery in the West Fjords is like nothing else.🌄 The view is amazing in so many places. You can easily find piles of snow❄️ in the mountains🏔 in June, and there are small rivers and beautiful waterfall in many places, many of them not even marked in any guide book📖 and only locals know about them, so don't be afraid to ask around. However, the best spectacle to which you can assist in Iceland🇮🇸 is the Aurora Borealis. To witness this marvel you have to be in Iceland between september and april and the sky🌌 has to be as dark as possible… Picture by @wheretowillie…
In secondo luogo, molti travel-blogger hanno attirato attenzione sulla sorgente termale Blue Lagoon per l'insolito colore dell'acqua.
I fan di Instagram prestano particolare attenzione al ghiacciaio Jekljulsaurloun e la sua spiaggia nera sulla costa meridionale dell'Islanda.
This is hard to beat, the ice at Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon //// Photo by @rumbelievable 📷
Ultimo nella lista dei siti del paese è la grotta di ghiaccio di Skaftafell.
Nel settembre 2017 il più bel paese del mondo, secondo gli autori della guida Rough Guide, era la Scozia. Gli esperti sono giunti a questa conclusione a seguito di un sondaggio tra i lettori di Rough Guide. I partecipanti hanno sottolineato che ci sono spiagge selvagge, laghi e castelli in questa regione. Al secondo posto è arrivato il Canada. Nuova Zelanda è al posto numero tre. In quarta posizione c'è Italia, al quinto, il Sud Africa. Nella top-10 in ordine decrescente ci sono Indonesia, Inghilterra, Islanda, USA e Galles.
