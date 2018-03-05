La più bella pallavolista russa

La ragazza è diventata una modella della nuova Barbie, anche se solo in foto. "La gente credeva che questa bambola esistesse davvero e voleva comprarla" dice l'atleta in un'intervista a Sputnik. Alisa Manyonok, considerata una delle più promettenti atlete russe, molto spesso appare sulle pagine dei media occidentali, volentieri la chiamano "la più bella pallavolista del mondo". Chi è lei? Sputnik ha intervistato la giovane atleta.

Ha 22 anni. Alisa Manyonok ha iniziato la sua carriera sportiva a Vladivostok, giocando in una delle squadre locali.

A 18 anni Alisa vince il concorso di bellezza "Miss Primorje 2013". Da quel momento la sua vita è completamente cambiata. Ha partecipato a molti concorsi di bellezza, tra cui "Miss Russia internazionale 2016" e "Super Modella Internazionale 2016".

La russa appare sulle pagine di molte pubblicazioni in tutto il mondo. Per la prima volta le sue foto sono state pubblicate quattro anni fa in un giornale filippino. "Poi le foto sono state ristampate in Indonesia, in Thailandia e in altri paesi asiatici. Poi ne hanno parlato i media europei" ha detto al corrispondente di Sputnik.

L'atleta è conosciuta come la "Barbie-pallavolista". Alcuni addirittura hanno cercato di capire dove fosse possibile acquistare la bambola-alida, raffigurata nella foto. "E ' stato incredibile. La foto è stata pubblicata su numerosi siti in Internet. Erano convinti che questa bambola esistesse e volevano comprarla" spiega. In realtà è solo una fotografia: un fotografo russo ha creato una foto di Alisa in 3D.

Oggi dedica il tempo a studiare. E ' un modello di successo. "Quest'anno mi sono laureata e intendo avviarmi nel business da modella" ha detto al corrispondente di Sputnik.