02:01 06 Marzo 2018
    Alisa Manyonok

    La più bella pallavolista russa

    © Foto: Alisa Manyonok's Vkontakte
    0 10

    Vincitrice di numerosi concorsi di bellezza, la pallavolista Alisa Manyonok ha anche il soprannome di "bambola".

    La ragazza è diventata una modella della nuova Barbie, anche se solo in foto. "La gente credeva che questa bambola esistesse davvero e voleva comprarla" dice l'atleta in un'intervista a Sputnik. Alisa Manyonok, considerata una delle più promettenti atlete russe, molto spesso appare sulle pagine dei media occidentali, volentieri la chiamano "la più bella pallavolista del mondo". Chi è lei? Sputnik ha intervistato la giovane atleta.

    When it's cold and boring at home 😔 So now I'll try to answer some of your questions guys 🤗 I see that you're really interested in my vital statistics, so my hight is 183cm, the weight 58, 88-62-93 shoe size 38. What about my personal life 🙄I have no boyfriend. About my activity: Now I spend most of the time to study, this is the last year at the university and I hope that soon I received a diploma 🎓😌I know that many of you want that I'll visit your country, I want it too! But now I haven't time for traveling 😔 I promise that I will gather my bags after graduation and try to visit most of you ✌🏻Other questions to answer in the next post 🤗 I read them all and already preparing detailed answers, don't think that I haven't seen some of them, I just can not write all in one go, and there is so many creative questions that I want to write something interesting for you too 😅😉 #alicemanyonok #alisamanyonok

    Публикация от Алиса Манёнок (@lis_manyonok) Дек 20, 2016 в 2:24 PST

    Ha 22 anni. Alisa Manyonok ha iniziato la sua carriera sportiva a Vladivostok, giocando in una delle squadre locali.

    A 18 anni Alisa vince il concorso di bellezza "Miss Primorje 2013". Da quel momento la sua vita è completamente cambiata. Ha partecipato a molti concorsi di bellezza, tra cui "Miss Russia internazionale 2016" e "Super Modella Internazionale 2016".

    La russa appare sulle pagine di molte pubblicazioni in tutto il mondo. Per la prima volta le sue foto sono state pubblicate quattro anni fa in un giornale filippino. "Poi le foto sono state ristampate in Indonesia, in Thailandia e in altri paesi asiatici. Poi ne hanno parlato i media europei" ha detto al corrispondente di Sputnik.

    L'atleta è conosciuta come la "Barbie-pallavolista". Alcuni addirittura hanno cercato di capire dove fosse possibile acquistare la bambola-alida, raffigurata nella foto. "E ' stato incredibile. La foto è stata pubblicata su numerosi siti in Internet. Erano convinti che questa bambola esistesse e volevano comprarla" spiega. In realtà è solo una fotografia: un fotografo russo ha creato una foto di Alisa in 3D. 

    Oggi dedica il tempo a studiare. E ' un modello di successo. "Quest'anno mi sono laureata e intendo avviarmi nel business da modella" ha detto al corrispondente di Sputnik.

     

     

