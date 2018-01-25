Militari indonesiani insegnano al numero uno Pentagono come maneggiare i serpenti (VIDEO)

I militari gli hanno anche mostrato come camminare sui carboni ardenti e rompere con la testa i blocchi di cemento, riferisce l'ABC.
Dopo la visita in Indonesia Mattis è partito per Hanoi per la sua prima visita in Vietnam.
To the sounds of beating drums, Indonesian commandos show off their unique skills for Sec. Mattis — including snake-handling, walking on fire and breaking bricks with their heads. https://t.co/ASpdssk4jC pic.twitter.com/RnPq7LArfB— ABC News (@ABC) 24 января 2018 г.
