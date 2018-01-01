Trump: basta soldi per il Pakistan, che li dà ai miliziani in Afghanistan

"Questo non accadrà più" ha detto il presidente Donald Trump.
"Gli USA hanno dato al Pakistan più di 33 miliardi di dollari di aiuti negli ultimi 15 anni, loro ci hanno risposto solo con menzogne e frode, pensando che i nostri leader fossero idioti. Danno rifugio ai terroristi, che cerchiamo in Afghanistan, e quasi non ci danno alcun aiuto. Ne abbiamo abbastanza!" ha scritto Trump su Twitter.
The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 января 2018 г.
In precedenza, Trump ha detto che il Pakistan può "perdere molto", se non combatte i terroristi, che trovano rifugio nel suo territorio.
