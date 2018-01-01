Registrazione
20:13 01 Gennaio 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit at the Aryana Convention Center in Danang, Vietnam, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017

    Trump: basta soldi per il Pakistan, che li dà ai miliziani in Afghanistan

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Mondo
    7143

    Gli USA hanno dato aiuto finanziario al Pakistan, ma questo non ha aiutato nella lotta contro il terrorismo, i soldi sono andati ai militanti in Afghanistan.

    "Questo non accadrà più" ha detto il presidente Donald Trump.

    "Gli USA hanno dato al Pakistan più di 33 miliardi di dollari di aiuti negli ultimi 15 anni, loro ci hanno risposto solo con menzogne e frode, pensando che i nostri leader fossero idioti. Danno rifugio ai terroristi, che cerchiamo in Afghanistan, e quasi non ci danno alcun aiuto. Ne abbiamo abbastanza!" ha scritto Trump su Twitter.

    In precedenza, Trump ha detto che il Pakistan può "perdere molto", se non  combatte i terroristi, che trovano rifugio nel suo territorio.

