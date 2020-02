Genova, arrestato il comandante della Bana, per traffico d'armi tra Turchia e Libia

Ship of Interest: Choueifat Lebanon based Middle East Maritime Consult’s Lebanese flag ro-ro Bana (x-Sham 1🇱🇧, xx-City of Misurata🇵🇦) arrived to the Port of Haydarpaşa in Istanbul on December 11. Near the port, the ship turned off AIS. pic.twitter.com/VbdZ0Og8Bj