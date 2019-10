Italia maglia nera per l'età degli insegnanti nell'UE: più della meta dei professori è over 50

Did you know that in 🇮🇹 Italy more than half of teachers have reached the age of 50 ❓



How about your country ❓ 👩‍🏫👨‍🏫 #WorldTeachersDay #TeachersDay #TeachersDay2019



➡️ For more information: https://t.co/YYb9D6Wzd1 pic.twitter.com/annwk7M8z9