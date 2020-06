Un'altra nave da combattimento costiera è stata consegnata alla Marina USA - Foto

@Austal_USA delivered USS #OAKLAND LCS24 to the US #Navy 26 June, officially making 300 ships in the battle force. She's the 22nd littoral combat ship and 12th ship of the Independence-class to enter service. 2nd of 3 LCSs coming in 2020 from Austal https://t.co/Up7VuUvQB8 pic.twitter.com/eYhpdtN8dF