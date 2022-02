Ocean Viking, soccorsi 88 migranti nella Sar libica:181 persone a bordo

Last night, #OceanViking rescued 88 people -incl. one baby & 27 unaccompanied minors- from an overcrowded wooden boat in distress in the Libyan SAR region.



The alert was given by @alarm_phone & an EU aircraft sent 2 mayday relays.



181 survivors are now being cared for onboard. pic.twitter.com/GO0UbT8EHU