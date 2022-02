La Groenlandia in 20 anni ha perso tanto ghiaccio da innalzare da sola il livello dei mari di 1,2cm

GRACE data updated to August 2021, see https://t.co/MXixpICRjl. Since measurements began in April 2002, the Greenland Ice Sheet has lost about 4700 gigatons (=4700 km³, enough to cover the entire U.S. by half a meter of water). This melt has contributed 1.2 cm to sea level rise. pic.twitter.com/OubkOgVAiR