Omicron, martedì circa 3.000 voli cancellati e 11.500 ritardati in tutto il mondo

© AP Photo / Kathy Willens Several airlines with canceled flights are shown on a departures board at JFK airport's Terminal 1, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New York. The coronavirus outbreak is affecting the airline industry hard. Travelers from most European countries to the United States are banned for the next 30 days after President Trump announced the ban earlier in the week. Returning passengers will be screened. The global travel industry is already reeling from falling bookings and canceled reservations as people try to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.