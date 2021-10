Ita Airways, aerei azzurro cielo e livrea con il vecchio brand Alitalia ‘annacquato’

The new Alitalia will be called ITA Airways. The basic color on the fuselage will be blue. For now, the aircraft will fly with the Alitalia livery, but when the new jets arrive a tricolor band will pop up on the tail. Pics & info via @leonard_berberi: https://t.co/6Zfy3hQ4A3 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KPUMo1E1g4