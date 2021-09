Potente terremoto di magnitudo 6.1 in Alaska

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 24-09-2021, 17:22:32 IST, Lat: 51.21 & Long: -178.89, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: 171km WSW of andreanof islands,Alaska for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/WDxG7Br4bW pic.twitter.com/yAjXSeypvZ