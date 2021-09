Tour manager dei Rolling Stones muore in un incidente mentre scava la tomba per il suo cane

..it's been a crazy & wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll. I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music & had so many worldwide adventures, & all with Mick by my side.. RIP Mick Brigden. Read the full essay at https://t.co/fXyB1x0YkM pic.twitter.com/chfcstnXtJ