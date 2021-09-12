Registrazione avvenuta con successo!
Definito il sintomo principale della dipendenza dall'alcol
Definito il sintomo principale della dipendenza dall'alcol
Il viceministro della Salute Oleg Salagay ha definito la negazione di aver problemi con la bottiglia il sintomo principale della dipendenza da alcol.
Il segno principale della dipendenza dall'alcol è la negazione di provare un desiderio irresistibile per bere una bevanda alcolica. Il viceministro della Salute russo Oleg Salagay ne ha parlato in onda sulla stazione radio "Moskva Govorit". Come ha notato il viceministro, gli alcolisti di solito dicono: "Non sono dipendente da nulla, mi piace e bevo". "Allo stesso tempo, non vogliono ammettere di aver bisogno dell'aiuto di uno specialista per liberarsi da questo vizio dannoso", ha aggiunto.In precedenza il viceministro aveva affermato che la Russia non è il Paese che alza il gomito più di tutti, rilevando che il consumo di alcol è in calo. Ha osservato che il livello di consumo di alcol nel 2014-2017 è stato uno dei più bassi d'Europa e ammontava a circa 0,83 litri di alcol assoluto pro capite.
https://it.sputniknews.com/20210912/alcol-alla-16-enne-il-papa-picchia-il-barista-peccato-era-il-bar-sbagliato-12883403.html
Definito il sintomo principale della dipendenza dall'alcol

23:54 12.09.2021
Il viceministro della Salute Oleg Salagay ha definito la negazione di aver problemi con la bottiglia il sintomo principale della dipendenza da alcol.
Il segno principale della dipendenza dall'alcol è la negazione di provare un desiderio irresistibile per bere una bevanda alcolica. Il viceministro della Salute russo Oleg Salagay ne ha parlato in onda sulla stazione radio "Moskva Govorit".
Secondo Salagay, gli esperti medici chiamano questo sintomo "anosognosia".
Come ha notato il viceministro, gli alcolisti di solito dicono: "Non sono dipendente da nulla, mi piace e bevo". "Allo stesso tempo, non vogliono ammettere di aver bisogno dell'aiuto di uno specialista per liberarsi da questo vizio dannoso", ha aggiunto.
In precedenza il viceministro aveva affermato che la Russia non è il Paese che alza il gomito più di tutti, rilevando che il consumo di alcol è in calo. Ha osservato che il livello di consumo di alcol nel 2014-2017 è stato uno dei più bassi d'Europa e ammontava a circa 0,83 litri di alcol assoluto pro capite.
Commenti più popolari
