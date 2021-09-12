https://it.sputniknews.com/20210912/definito-il-sintomo-principale-della-dipendenza-dallalcol-12886961.html

Definito il sintomo principale della dipendenza dall'alcol

Definito il sintomo principale della dipendenza dall'alcol

Il viceministro della Salute Oleg Salagay ha definito la negazione di aver problemi con la bottiglia il sintomo principale della dipendenza da alcol. 12.09.2021, Sputnik Italia

2021-09-12T23:54+0200

2021-09-12T23:54+0200

2021-09-12T23:54+0200

medicina

salute

alcolismo

https://cdnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/898/09/8980946_158:0:1450:727_1920x0_80_0_0_1361f0b5f3d6378be3d7fe239eda93ec.jpg

Il segno principale della dipendenza dall'alcol è la negazione di provare un desiderio irresistibile per bere una bevanda alcolica. Il viceministro della Salute russo Oleg Salagay ne ha parlato in onda sulla stazione radio "Moskva Govorit". Come ha notato il viceministro, gli alcolisti di solito dicono: "Non sono dipendente da nulla, mi piace e bevo". "Allo stesso tempo, non vogliono ammettere di aver bisogno dell'aiuto di uno specialista per liberarsi da questo vizio dannoso", ha aggiunto.In precedenza il viceministro aveva affermato che la Russia non è il Paese che alza il gomito più di tutti, rilevando che il consumo di alcol è in calo. Ha osservato che il livello di consumo di alcol nel 2014-2017 è stato uno dei più bassi d'Europa e ammontava a circa 0,83 litri di alcol assoluto pro capite.

https://it.sputniknews.com/20210912/alcol-alla-16-enne-il-papa-picchia-il-barista-peccato-era-il-bar-sbagliato-12883403.html

david dave

Information on the effects of herpes I have been diagnosed with genital herpes durante for 2 years and estoy buscando una cura. The test is also based on the fact that it is also used to treat diabetes in the context of Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine. Three days of decoupling, medical assistance and medical care, press administration, including direct electronic correction electronic control. The Community has the right to use the medicinal product and the medicinal product in question for 21 years. The term of the herbal medicine, which is used and tested with IgG, confirms that the virus is negative and that the virus is not present. Pongase en contact Dr. Ahmed y déjese curar. electronic and Korean electronic; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com o envíele un mensaje de texto de whatsapp +14436204203. Tiene treats diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis base.

0