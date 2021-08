Angela Merkel è il leader politico più popolare e apprezzato nel mondo - sondaggio

With Angela Merkel stepping down in a month's time after 16 years in power, we've looked at her reputation and legacy in Europe and the US



Merkel's net approval rating in...



🇬🇧 +15

🇺🇸 +17

🇮🇹 +23

🇩🇪 +30

🇫🇷 +49

🇪🇸 +61https://t.co/ZsUxFdsNqq pic.twitter.com/6QFyUOE12k