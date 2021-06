Pirati nel golfo di Aden, esercitazione congiunta India ed UE con la fregata italiana Carabiniere

On 18-19 June, the 🇪🇺 EU and 🇮🇳 India conducted a joint naval exercise in the #GulfofAden based on the scenario of an anti-piracy operation. The EU and India are committed to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region: https://t.co/gvxUy5bnli pic.twitter.com/XHRVr9dsIl