Bitcoin e criptovalute, si scatenano gli acquisti: ETH (+25%), BNB (+32%), ADA (+29%)

In the chart you see at what price level each of the total 18.7M BTC was last moved.



So what happened in May? Weak hands sold ~1M BTC in May at $30k-35k .. which they bought in April at $55k-60k: a staggering ~$20B loss. The good news: these 1M #bitcoin are in strong hands now.