Israele, Biden chiede a Netanyahu una "significativa riduzione dell'escalation" su Gaza

© AFP 2021 / DEBBIE HILL In this file photo taken on April 13, 2021 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony to mark Yom HaZikaron, Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, at the Yad LeBanim House in Jerusalem. - Netanyahu's mandate to form a government following an inconclusive election expired on May 5, 2021 giving his rivals a chance to take power and end the divisive premier's record tenure.