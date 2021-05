Isole Salomone, un uomo trova oltre cento ordigni inesplosi della Seconda guerra mondiale

A man in eastern Honiara has just found over 100 WW2 shells in his back garden digging a hole for a new septic system. 🇦🇺’s explosive ordnance disposal expert Warrant Officer Ian Percy is helping the Royal 🇸🇧 Police Force to deal with this terrible WW2 legacy. 🇸🇧🤝🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/9BOAXMJEIL